Should KCR be ousted for developing Telangana, asks Finance Minister

Congress and BJP are trying to provoke the unemployed even after the KCR provided two lakh jobs, he added.

Published: 30th April 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Pointing out that film actor Rajnikanth, who is from a neighbouring State, recently said that Hyderabad has become like New York in the last nine years, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that some people refuse to see and acknowledge this fact. 

“These people have been announcing for a long time now that they will oust Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS. My question to you is this. Why should KCR be ousted?” Harish Rao said, addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for a Veera Lingayat Bhavan (Basava Bhavan) in Kandi mandal headquarters of Sangareddy district. 

“Should KCR be ousted for implementing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima or for providing Kaleshwaram water for irrigation?” Harish asked. He wondered whether KCR should be ousted from power for providing not only government jobs in the State but also creating 17 lakh private jobs through T-Hub, V-Hub and TS-iPASS for the youth of Telangana.

“Congress and BJP are trying to provoke the unemployed even after the KCR provided two lakh jobs,” he said. 

The Minister said that in the past, no government had thought about Lingayats, but the BRS administration passed a resolution in the Assembly to include Lingayats in the OBC list and sent it to the Centre.

“However, the Union government has kept the file pending. If Union Minister Kishan Reddy has some sincerity, he should take up the matter with the Prime Minister and get Lingayats included in the OBC list,” Harish said. 

