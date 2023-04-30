Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court commutes death penalty of three accused to life imprisonment



Published: 30th April 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File photo)t

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi partially allowed the criminal appeal in a rape and murder case.

The court stated that the trial court was not justified in awarding death sentences to A1 to A3, based on the facts and circumstances of the case, treating it as a ‘rarest of rare’ case.  The court believed that life imprisonment with a rider to stay in detention until their last breath, without remission, would be a suitable punishment, given the aggravating and mitigating factors. 

On November 24, 2019, one of the three accused, Teku Gopi reached Lingapur police station and reported that his wife was missing. He dropped her off at Yellapatar village to sell bowls and when he returned, he could not find her. Based on the complaint, the police opened a case under the heading “woman missing” and recorded their testimonies.

After investigation, they arrested the three accused. A special court found them guilty and imposed the death penalty. The accused chose to appeal. 
 

Comments

