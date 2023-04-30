Telangana High Court grants IA, RTC told to deposit Rs 50 crore by May 15

By Express News Service

Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court granted an Interlocutory Application (IA) filed by the TSRTC, in a pending petition filed by TSRTC Employees Thrift and Credit Co-operative Society Limited, subject to the condition that TSRTC deposits at least Rs 50 crore on or before May 15, 2023.

The Government Pleader, who appeared for TSRTC, informed that Rs 44 crore was already paid as directed by the court. The Corporation also submitted a copy of its letter outlining the schedule for payment of the balance amount of Rs 100 crore, i.e., Rs 10 crore each month until August 2024.

Counsel for the petitioner stated that the respondent has nearly Rs 639 crore of the petitioner’s principal amount in its possession. The interim direction dated November 25, 2022, was to deposit Rs 100 crore within four weeks of the date of the order and another Rs 100 crore within four more weeks.

The SGP cited the IA, in which the respondents sought six more months to deposit the sum and claimed that the RTS was in severe financial straits and unable to comply.

