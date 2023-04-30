Home States Telangana

Traffic advisory issued for Secretariat inauguration in Telangana

Published: 30th April 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Traffic diversions will be imposed in the city on Sunday from 4 am to 8 pm in view of the inauguration of the new Secretariat building. 

Traffic will not be allowed between the VV Statue, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction stretch. NTR Gardens, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park will also be closed. 
Vehicles arriving from Khairatabad, Panjagutta, and Somajiguda towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan and Nirankari. 

Similarly, vehicles that are coming from Nirankari and Chintalbasthi, heading towards Necklace Rotary, will not be allowed to use the Khairatabad flyover.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar Junction, moving towards Tankbund, Ranigunj and Liberty, will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli Junction, Ambedkar Statue, Tankbund and instead, will be directed towards Telugu Thalli flyover, Katta Maisamma Junction and Lower Tankbund.

Vehicles from BRKR Bhavan will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction and Iqbal Minar Junction. Likewise, traffic that is moving towards Imax and Necklace Rotary from Bada Ganesh lane will be diverted at Rajdoot lane.

