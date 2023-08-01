Bhatti blames government for human loss during floods

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday alleged that the State government didn’t pay heed to the requests made by Congress MLAs Podem Veeraiah (Bhadrachalam), Dhansari Anasuya (Mulugu), and D Sridhar Babu (Manthani) to arrange rescue teams to help flood-affected people in their respective constituencies during the recent.

He alleged that due to the negligence and unpreparedness of the State government, the human loss and property loss increased multifold.

Addressing a press conference at the Assembly media hall, a day after taking stock of the flood situation in the worst affected areas, the CLP leader slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not fulfilling his promise of allocating Rs 1,000 core towards the construction of safety walls and rehabilitation colonies.

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday alleged that the State government didn’t pay heed to the requests made by Congress MLAs Podem Veeraiah (Bhadrachalam), Dhansari Anasuya (Mulugu), and D Sridhar Babu (Manthani) to arrange rescue teams to help flood-affected people in their respective constituencies during the recent. He alleged that due to the negligence and unpreparedness of the State government, the human loss and property loss increased multifold. Addressing a press conference at the Assembly media hall, a day after taking stock of the flood situation in the worst affected areas, the CLP leader slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not fulfilling his promise of allocating Rs 1,000 core towards the construction of safety walls and rehabilitation colonies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });