Global Logic team meets Kavitha, set to visit IT Hub in Nizamabad today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has urged Global Logic, a Hitachi Group company, to establish a unit in the upcoming IT Hub of Nizamabad. In a meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday, Global Logic vice-president (V-P) Guru Kamakolanu and V-P of the content engineering department Krishna Mohan Veeravalli, met Kavitha to discuss the prospects of setting up operations in Nizamabad.

During the meeting, the Nizamabad IT Hub and its associated facilities such as transportation, water, electricity, as well as security were extensively discussed. Kavitha highlighted the advantages and infrastructure that would be provided to facilitate the company’s establishment. MLA Bajireddy Govardhan also assured that TSRTC buses would be made available for transportation to the IT hub.

Moreover, the company’s representatives expressed their commitment to prioritising women in the jobs they offer in Nizamabad. Global Logic, headquartered in California, US, currently has two campuses in Hyderabad, where around 3,000 employees work in Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills. Encouraged by the positive response from the company’s representatives, Kavitha expressed her happiness at the prospect of Global Logic establishing a presence in the Nizamabad IT Hub.

Furthermore, the company plans to expand to other parts of Telangana in the future, which indicates its interest in contributing to the state’s growing IT landscape. The company representatives are scheduled to visit the Nizamabad IT Hub on Tuesday.

Being built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the IT Hub in Nizamabad is part of the State government’s initiative to ensure the spread of the IT sector to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the State. Earlier, Kavitha had said, that this IT Hub has more facilities when compared to the others and will provide employment opportunities to as many as 750 people

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has urged Global Logic, a Hitachi Group company, to establish a unit in the upcoming IT Hub of Nizamabad. In a meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday, Global Logic vice-president (V-P) Guru Kamakolanu and V-P of the content engineering department Krishna Mohan Veeravalli, met Kavitha to discuss the prospects of setting up operations in Nizamabad. During the meeting, the Nizamabad IT Hub and its associated facilities such as transportation, water, electricity, as well as security were extensively discussed. Kavitha highlighted the advantages and infrastructure that would be provided to facilitate the company’s establishment. MLA Bajireddy Govardhan also assured that TSRTC buses would be made available for transportation to the IT hub. Moreover, the company’s representatives expressed their commitment to prioritising women in the jobs they offer in Nizamabad. Global Logic, headquartered in California, US, currently has two campuses in Hyderabad, where around 3,000 employees work in Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills. Encouraged by the positive response from the company’s representatives, Kavitha expressed her happiness at the prospect of Global Logic establishing a presence in the Nizamabad IT Hub.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Furthermore, the company plans to expand to other parts of Telangana in the future, which indicates its interest in contributing to the state’s growing IT landscape. The company representatives are scheduled to visit the Nizamabad IT Hub on Tuesday. Being built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the IT Hub in Nizamabad is part of the State government’s initiative to ensure the spread of the IT sector to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the State. Earlier, Kavitha had said, that this IT Hub has more facilities when compared to the others and will provide employment opportunities to as many as 750 people