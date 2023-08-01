Home States Telangana

Global Logic team meets Kavitha, set to visit IT Hub in Nizamabad today

Being built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the IT Hub in Nizamabad is part of the State government’s initiative to ensure the spread of the IT sector to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the State.

Published: 01st August 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

MLC K Kavitha, along with MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, speaks to the representatives of Global Logic in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has urged Global Logic, a Hitachi Group company, to establish a unit in the upcoming IT Hub of Nizamabad. In a meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday, Global Logic vice-president (V-P) Guru Kamakolanu and V-P of the content engineering department Krishna Mohan Veeravalli, met Kavitha to discuss the prospects of setting up operations in Nizamabad.

During the meeting, the Nizamabad IT Hub and its associated facilities such as transportation, water, electricity, as well as security were extensively discussed. Kavitha highlighted the advantages and infrastructure that would be provided to facilitate the company’s establishment. MLA Bajireddy Govardhan also assured that TSRTC buses would be made available for transportation to the IT hub.

Moreover, the company’s representatives expressed their commitment to prioritising women in the jobs they offer in Nizamabad. Global Logic, headquartered in California, US, currently has two campuses in Hyderabad, where around 3,000 employees work in Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills. Encouraged by the positive response from the company’s representatives, Kavitha expressed her happiness at the prospect of Global Logic establishing a presence in the Nizamabad IT Hub.

Furthermore, the company plans to expand to other parts of Telangana in the future, which indicates its interest in contributing to the state’s growing IT landscape. The company representatives are scheduled to visit the Nizamabad IT Hub on Tuesday.

Being built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the IT Hub in Nizamabad is part of the State government’s initiative to ensure the spread of the IT sector to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the State. Earlier, Kavitha had said, that this IT Hub has more facilities when compared to the others and will provide employment opportunities to as many as 750 people

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT hubNizamabadGlobal Logic
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp