Government teacher helps many continue studies

He extended a helping hand to several students, enabling them to complete their engineering education while serving as a teacher.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A teacher from the Government High School (Sawaran) Kothirapur in Karimnagar is helping students from low-income families continue their education. With the help of donors, Md Javed Hussain has been able to help provide seven youths with financial aid to pursue engineering.

Nune Akshaya, who went to the same school that Javed Hussain teaches at, was unable to afford the tuition and hostel fees after she was selected for admission into IIIT-Basara. Akshaya’s parents were struggling to make ends meet. Their situation worsened due to the pandemic. At this juncture, Javed decided to help her pursue education and reached out to donors. He managed to collect Rs 1.2 lakh for Akshaya’s six-year programme.

Additionally, he had previously extended a helping hand to seven other students, enabling them to complete their engineering education while serving as a teacher. Six of those students have already settled into their lives.

