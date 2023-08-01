Harish predicts Congress split in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao has made a sensational claim that the Congress, the only party resisting the BJP’s Operation Lotus in Maharashtra, may soon meet the same fate as the NCP and the Shiv Sena.

“We have information that a section of the Congress will join the BJP. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will be the main opposition. People are also vexed with BJP. BJP leaders are not concentrating on governance. They have a rich city like Mumbai. Dhan ki kami nahi, mann ki kami hai in Maharashtra,” the Finance Minister said.

The minister, one of the main pillars of the BRS, revealed the “information” in an interaction with TNIE team during the fourth episode of the Hyderabad Dialogues. The BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been trying to spread to neighbouring Maharashtra in right earnest for the last several months.

Explaining the rationale behind choosing Maharashtra, Harish pointed at the 1,100-km long border Telangana shares with the State, issues plaguing it like the highest number of farmer suicides, water crisis and the ongoing political ‘tamasha’.

“We are not into alliance politics in Maharashtra. You are witnessing what is happening. Who gets what portfolio is being decided in Delhi? They have mortgaged the self-respect of Maharashtra to Delhi. Shinde is afraid of losing his gaddi. People say Ajit Pawar maybe CM. Nobody knows who is with whom,” he remarked, adding that currently, the BRS is focused on strengthening itself. “We are getting a good response,” he claimed, citing the attraction of welfare schemes, particularly for farmers, being implemented in Telangana.

He disclosed that after the BRS foray into Maharashtra, the State government there had formed an official panel to study how to implement the Telangana model. “People are vexed with politicians in Maharashtra. They are looking for an alternative. What happened in Punjab? The same scenario will unfold in Maharashtra,” he predicted.

Expressing confidence of a hat-trick in Telangana, which goes to polls later this year, Harish prophesied that KCR will play a crucial role in national politics. He was dismissive of the “Congress surge” in Telangana, pointing out that no leader worth his salt was walking over from the BRS to the grand old party. In his own words, the BJP lost steam much like the foam of boiling milk and the same will happen to the Congress.

HYDERABAD: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao has made a sensational claim that the Congress, the only party resisting the BJP’s Operation Lotus in Maharashtra, may soon meet the same fate as the NCP and the Shiv Sena. “We have information that a section of the Congress will join the BJP. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will be the main opposition. People are also vexed with BJP. BJP leaders are not concentrating on governance. They have a rich city like Mumbai. Dhan ki kami nahi, mann ki kami hai in Maharashtra,” the Finance Minister said. The minister, one of the main pillars of the BRS, revealed the “information” in an interaction with TNIE team during the fourth episode of the Hyderabad Dialogues. The BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been trying to spread to neighbouring Maharashtra in right earnest for the last several months.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Explaining the rationale behind choosing Maharashtra, Harish pointed at the 1,100-km long border Telangana shares with the State, issues plaguing it like the highest number of farmer suicides, water crisis and the ongoing political ‘tamasha’. “We are not into alliance politics in Maharashtra. You are witnessing what is happening. Who gets what portfolio is being decided in Delhi? They have mortgaged the self-respect of Maharashtra to Delhi. Shinde is afraid of losing his gaddi. People say Ajit Pawar maybe CM. Nobody knows who is with whom,” he remarked, adding that currently, the BRS is focused on strengthening itself. “We are getting a good response,” he claimed, citing the attraction of welfare schemes, particularly for farmers, being implemented in Telangana. He disclosed that after the BRS foray into Maharashtra, the State government there had formed an official panel to study how to implement the Telangana model. “People are vexed with politicians in Maharashtra. They are looking for an alternative. What happened in Punjab? The same scenario will unfold in Maharashtra,” he predicted. Expressing confidence of a hat-trick in Telangana, which goes to polls later this year, Harish prophesied that KCR will play a crucial role in national politics. He was dismissive of the “Congress surge” in Telangana, pointing out that no leader worth his salt was walking over from the BRS to the grand old party. In his own words, the BJP lost steam much like the foam of boiling milk and the same will happen to the Congress.