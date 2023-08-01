Justice league: Recent rains claimed 41 lives says State to HC

By Express News Service

Recent rains claimed 41 lives: State to HC

The State government on Monday submitted a preliminary report before a bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar that the recent rains claimed 41 lives and destroyed 5,900 acres of standing crops. The government also said that it has ordered a comprehensive survey to assess the losses incurred due to the recent rains. Assuring the court that all help is being extended to the flood-affect, the report, submitted by the Special Government Pleader (SGP), stated that apart from the 41 lives, the rains destroyed 240 houses completely, and around 5,000 houses partially.

Additionally, about 5,900 acres of crops have been adversely affected, the report said, adding that the authorities were currently assessing the extent of crop loss. However, counsel Ch. Prabhakar, appearing for Dr Cheruku Sudhakar who filed the PIL, raised objections, claiming that the report did not accurately reflect the ground realities. In response to the concerns raised by counsel for the petitioner, the Court assured that a thorough examination of the report would be conducted before passing any orders. The hearing was adjourned to Tuesday to allow for a proper review of the submitted report.

EP against Gangula: Panel to cross-examine Bandi

Justice Chillakur Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Monday granted permission to Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay to be cross-examined by a court-appointed commission led by K Shailaja, a retired district judge. The cross-examination can take place between August 12 and August 17 to allow Sanjay to effectively present his case, considering his Parliamentary commitments.

The judge was hearing an election petition filed by Sanjay challenging the election of Gangula Kamalakar as MLA from Karimnagar Assembly constituency on December 11, 2018. In his petition, Sanjay requested the court to declare Kamalakar’s election as void and to declare him (Sanjay) as the MLA from the constituency. During the previous hearing, Sanjay’s counsel informed the court that the petitioner had to travel to Delhi to attend the Parliamentary session, and hence was unable to be physically present before the advocate commissioner for the cross-examination. The judge adjourned the matter to August 21.

EP against Min: Petitioner told to submit witnesses list

Justice M Laxman of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed Ch Raghavendra Raju, who has filed the election petition against Minister V Srinivas Goud, not to disclose or refer to the court proceedings related to the EP to any media house without prior permission to ensure that the legal process remains unbiased and unaffected by external influence. The judge also instructed Raju to submit a list of witnesses intended to be examined by August 7.

During the hearing, the court accepted the affidavit dated November 19, 2018, filed by Srinivas Goud, who was declared elected from the Mahbubnagar Assembly constituency. Notably, Raju’s contention revolves around the claim that Srinivas Goud had filed three affidavits, dated November 14, 2018, November 19, 2018, and another undisclosed date. He alleged that the MLA, in collaboration with the returning officer, unlawfully replaced the contents of the affidavit dated November 14, 2018, with that of the affidavit dated November 19, 2018, in violation of the Representation of Peoples Act. In response to this allegation, Justice Laxman made it clear that the law permits candidates to revise their election affidavits as necessary. As a result, the affidavit dated November 19, 2018, has been officially accepted and recorded as part of the case.

