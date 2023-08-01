Kishan: BJP will take care of Lambada interests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Distancing the BJP from MP Soyam Bapu Rao’s stand against ST reservations for Lambadas, the party State unit president and Union Tourism Minister on Monday said that it was the personal opinion of the former and not the party’s stance.

Inducting former MLAs Sanjeeva Rao and Sridevi Rajeshwar Rao from erstwhile Adilabad into the saffron party at the BJP’s party office in Nampally, Kishan Reddy said that the party would seek an explanation from Bapu Rao on his comments.

Asserting that the BJP was in favour of increasing ST reservations in proportionate to their population, he said that his party will take care of the Lambada community’s interests after coming to power in the State. He also claimed that 10 leaders from the erstwhile Adilabad were in touch with him and that with a collective effort of the BJP, BRS will be removed from power in the next polls.

Later in the afternoon, Kishan Reddy led a protest rally from the R and B guesthouse to Clock Tower in Mahbubnagar town, against the delay in construction and allotment of 2BHK houses to the beneficiaries.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahabubnagar, he declared that the BJP will not stop agitating till the State government hands over double-bedroom houses to all the eligible beneficiaries as promised by the ruling BRS.

