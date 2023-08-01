Home States Telangana

Sitting MLAs nervous ahead of last Assembly session

Both BRS and Opposition legislators are touring their respective constituencies, and interacting with their constituents.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

election , voting , polls , voter , poll

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly, beginning on August 3, would be the last session for the State government as elections are scheduled in November-December, the MLAs seem to be on the edge. They seem to be worried over what would be their future, going forward, whether they would be able to win the election.

The first-time MLAs are feeling as though they have butterflies flying around in their stomachs. Those who won in the byelections are now nervous as the challenge staring at them is quite daunting. The ruling and opposition party MLAs are spending most of their time, visiting villages in their constituencies, preparing the party workers for the election, and interacting with their constituents.

In ruling BRS, the sitting MLAs who do not seem to have got minimum marks in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao commissioned surveys are nervous. They do not know what they should do if they do not “pass the test” and the ticket goes to someone else.

The first-time MLAs who want to be elected once again are preparing to address several issues, including pending works. In places where the works have been completed, the sitting MLAs are praising the Chief Minister and the State government to impress the voters.

One more time

On the other hand, those who are not very sure whether they would be renominated are preparing to meet the Chief Minister when the Assembly session begins and make representations to him to consider their candidatures for one more time.

The ministers, who have dissident activity in their constituencies, want to raise the issue with working president KT Rama Rao. They are also preparing to answer the questions from the Opposition members and thus impress the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is likely to address several issues during the brief session and might present a progress report on the performance during the last four and half years. The Chief Minister is likely to rebut the allegations of laxity in going to the rescue of the people affected by the floods with facts and figures.

The CM’s address would be of much interest as it is likely to be one that is centred around the ensuing elections and what the party intends to the people in the remaining few months left.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
telangana assembly
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp