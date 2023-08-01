Sitting MLAs nervous ahead of last Assembly session

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly, beginning on August 3, would be the last session for the State government as elections are scheduled in November-December, the MLAs seem to be on the edge. They seem to be worried over what would be their future, going forward, whether they would be able to win the election.

The first-time MLAs are feeling as though they have butterflies flying around in their stomachs. Those who won in the byelections are now nervous as the challenge staring at them is quite daunting. The ruling and opposition party MLAs are spending most of their time, visiting villages in their constituencies, preparing the party workers for the election, and interacting with their constituents.

In ruling BRS, the sitting MLAs who do not seem to have got minimum marks in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao commissioned surveys are nervous. They do not know what they should do if they do not “pass the test” and the ticket goes to someone else.

The first-time MLAs who want to be elected once again are preparing to address several issues, including pending works. In places where the works have been completed, the sitting MLAs are praising the Chief Minister and the State government to impress the voters.

One more time

On the other hand, those who are not very sure whether they would be renominated are preparing to meet the Chief Minister when the Assembly session begins and make representations to him to consider their candidatures for one more time.

The ministers, who have dissident activity in their constituencies, want to raise the issue with working president KT Rama Rao. They are also preparing to answer the questions from the Opposition members and thus impress the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is likely to address several issues during the brief session and might present a progress report on the performance during the last four and half years. The Chief Minister is likely to rebut the allegations of laxity in going to the rescue of the people affected by the floods with facts and figures.

The CM’s address would be of much interest as it is likely to be one that is centred around the ensuing elections and what the party intends to the people in the remaining few months left.

