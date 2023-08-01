Telangana merges RTC, plans metro across Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet decided to merge the TSRTC into the State government and expand the Hyderabad Metro Rail in all directions of the city at an estimated cost of Rs 60,000 crore in the next three to four years. With the merger, all 43,373 TSRTC employees will become State government employees. The Cabinet constituted a committee to finalise the guidelines for the merger.

A Bill on the merger of the TSRTC will be introduced in the monsoon session of the State Legislature to commence on August 3.“The official committee will finalise the modalities. It will also examine shortcomings, if any in AP, where the RTC merged into government,” TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy said after the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also decided to take up ambitious expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail in different directions of the city. Most of these destinations fall within the HMDA limits in which over 50 per cent of the population lives and around 50 per cent of the Assembly segments fall. The Cabinet meeting continued for over five hours and discussed around 50 subjects.

Briefing reporters later, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the tender process for Raidurg to Airport Metro (31 km) was almost complete and the State government was also committed to extending the Metro to the Old City. Besides this, the government has decided to expand the Metro in different directions of Hyderabad to cater to the needs of the expanding city.

Ex gratia to rain-hit

Rama Rao said that ex gratia would be paid to those who died in the recent rains. Kin of farmers who died will get Rythu Bima and others will be paid ex gratia, he said. However, he did not announce the ex gratia amount.

The Cabinet also allocated Rs 500 crore for taking up immediate repairs to roads and other infrastructure damaged by the recent rains. Two electricity linemen, who did exemplary service during rains and also Vinay, an Ashram school employee, who saved 40 lives, will be felicitated on August 15, Rama Rao said.

The Cabinet directed the Agriculture Department to position required seeds enabling the farmers to raise crops again in fields where they were damaged.

The Cabinet decided to construct a flood bank along the Munneru stream to protect the locals.

Warangal AirportThe Cabinet decided to hand over 253 acres of additional land for the construction of an airport in Mamnoor near Warangal. Mamnoor Airport will be on the lines of Bidar Airport, as it is just 150 km from Hyderabad International Airport.

The Cabinet resolved to request the Union government to allow the State government to use Hakimpet airport on the outskirts of Hyderabad for civilians. The Navy/Army airports are being used for civilians too in Goa and Pune, the Cabinet felt.

Other decisions

State to bring Urban Orphan Policy for street children. Street children will be recognised as ‘Children of the State’

Insurance for beedi thekedars (contractors) along with beedi workers

Nod for setting up of South India Centre for Kapu community for Kapu/Balija/Vontari/Telaga communities

