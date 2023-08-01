Home States Telangana

Yogi trying to pressurise judiciary on Gyanvapi: Owaisi

The UP Chief Minister had said that the Muslim society needed to come forward with a proposal for a solution by accepting that there has been a historic mistake done with respect to Gyanvapi mosque.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gestures as he addresses the media in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statements on the Gyanvapi mosque as a “judicial outreach” at a time when Muslims have appealed in the Allahabad High Court against the ASI survey inside the mosque, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday accused the BJP leader of trying to exert pressure on the judiciary.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Owaisi referred to the Places of Worship Act-1991, which makes it clear that a community in possession of any place of worship before August 15, 1947, could claim to be the rightful owner of the religious structure.

“As a chief minister, you should follow the law, but you are putting pressure on the judiciary by making the controversial statement when the High Court will be delivering its verdict on the appeal of Muslims in a few days. The mosque has been there for the past 400 years and you want to impose pressure,” he said, referring to Adityanath.

The UP Chief Minister had said that the Muslim society needed to come forward with a proposal for a solution by accepting that there has been a historic mistake done with respect to Gyanvapi mosque.

Owaisi advised Adityanath to refer to what Swami Vivekananda had said about a disputed mosque in Odisha. “Some 50 to 60 years ago Muslims had made an agreement with the Hindu society on Mathura and had submitted it in the court. Still, there is a dispute being raised. This is only part of their communal politics,” he said.

Pointing out that a bill on the Delhi Ordinance could be tabled in Parliament in a week, Owaisi sent a notice to the Lok Sabha secretary, stating that the ordinance was damaging the federal spirit enshrined in the Constitution and that he was opposing the bill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPAIMIMOwaisi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp