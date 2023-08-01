Home States Telangana

Youth kills self over harassment by girlfriend’s kin

The victim, according to his father was an accomplished kho kho player who had participated in State-level competitions.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 25-year-old old youth reportedly killed himself by hanging from the ceiling fan in Bollikunta village of Khila Warangal Mandal on Monday. The victim, J Ganesh, was pursuing the Bachelor of Physical Education (BPed) course at Kakatiya University (KU) in Hanamkonda.

According to Inspector V Kranthi Kumar from Mamnoor, Ganesh was in a relationship with a woman from Warangal. However, on Sunday night, he allegedly faced harassment from his girlfriend’s relatives, which left him deeply upset. It is reported that he was speaking to his girlfriend on the phone at the time of the incident.

The victim’s father, Cheralu, informed the authorities that Ganesh was an accomplished kho kho player who had participated in State-level competitions. Cheralu had gone to the vegetable market in Warangal, while his wife was working in the agricultural fields when Ganesh decided to kill himself, the inspector said.

The victim’s body was transferred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal for postmortem. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and commenced an investigation into the matter.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

