Home States Telangana

21 railway stations in Telangana to be developed with Rs 894 crore

The ‘Amrit Bharat Stations’ scheme was launched by the Centre with the aim of increasing the capacity and modernising railway stations across the country to meet passengers’ evolving needs.

Published: 02nd August 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To improve rail infrastructure and upgrade passenger amenities, the Union government has decided to develop 21 railway stations in the State at a cost of Rs 894 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

The selected stations are Adilabad, Basara, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Gadwal, Hafizpet, Hi-Tech City, Uppuguda, Hyderabad (Nampally), Jadcherla, Jangaon, Kachiguda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kazipet Junction, Khammam, Lingapally, Madhira, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Malakpet, Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Medchal, Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Secunderabad, Shadnagar, Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba, Tandoor, Umdanagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Yadadri, Yakutpura and Zaheerabad.

Among these stations, the Hyderabad railway station has been allocated the largest share of Rs 309 crore (54 per cent), followed by Nizamabad (Rs 53.3 crore), Kamareddy (Rs 39.9 crore), Mahbubnagar (Rs 39.9 crore) and Mahabubabad (Rs 39.7 crore).

39 to be revamped in Phase-I

The ‘Amrit Bharat Stations’ scheme was launched by the Centre with the aim of increasing the capacity and modernising railway stations across the country to meet passengers’ evolving needs. In Telangana, 39 stations have been identified for development under this scheme. The works for the first phase, involving 21 stations in Telangana, are set to commence on August 6, with the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The objective of the scheme is to keep the surrounding areas clean and ensure cleanliness within the station premises. It will include the provision of passenger waiting halls (waiting rooms), well-maintained toilets, lifts, escalators, and free Wi-Fi facility for the convenience of passengers. Additionally, ‘One Station-One Product’ shops, information systems for passengers, executive lounges, plantations in front and back of the station and small gardens will be developed to create a pleasant environment.

The scheme will also cater to the needs of business meetings by making special arrangements at the stations. Moreover, necessary constructions will be carried out to connect the areas on both sides of the city, and special facilities for persons with disabilities will be implemented. The project will focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, concrete paths on both sides of the tracks, and the construction of roof plazas based on requirements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
railway stationAmrit Bharat Station scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp