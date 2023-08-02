21 railway stations in Telangana to be developed with Rs 894 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To improve rail infrastructure and upgrade passenger amenities, the Union government has decided to develop 21 railway stations in the State at a cost of Rs 894 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

The selected stations are Adilabad, Basara, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Gadwal, Hafizpet, Hi-Tech City, Uppuguda, Hyderabad (Nampally), Jadcherla, Jangaon, Kachiguda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kazipet Junction, Khammam, Lingapally, Madhira, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Malakpet, Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Medchal, Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Secunderabad, Shadnagar, Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba, Tandoor, Umdanagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Yadadri, Yakutpura and Zaheerabad.

Among these stations, the Hyderabad railway station has been allocated the largest share of Rs 309 crore (54 per cent), followed by Nizamabad (Rs 53.3 crore), Kamareddy (Rs 39.9 crore), Mahbubnagar (Rs 39.9 crore) and Mahabubabad (Rs 39.7 crore).

39 to be revamped in Phase-I

The ‘Amrit Bharat Stations’ scheme was launched by the Centre with the aim of increasing the capacity and modernising railway stations across the country to meet passengers’ evolving needs. In Telangana, 39 stations have been identified for development under this scheme. The works for the first phase, involving 21 stations in Telangana, are set to commence on August 6, with the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The objective of the scheme is to keep the surrounding areas clean and ensure cleanliness within the station premises. It will include the provision of passenger waiting halls (waiting rooms), well-maintained toilets, lifts, escalators, and free Wi-Fi facility for the convenience of passengers. Additionally, ‘One Station-One Product’ shops, information systems for passengers, executive lounges, plantations in front and back of the station and small gardens will be developed to create a pleasant environment.

The scheme will also cater to the needs of business meetings by making special arrangements at the stations. Moreover, necessary constructions will be carried out to connect the areas on both sides of the city, and special facilities for persons with disabilities will be implemented. The project will focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, concrete paths on both sides of the tracks, and the construction of roof plazas based on requirements.

