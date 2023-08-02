ABVP’s ‘Kadana Bheri’ raises issues plaguing education sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Kadana Bheri,’ a protest march and public meeting organised by ABVP at the Parade Grounds with the aim of highlighting the pressing issues plaguing the education sector in the State attracted around 86,000 students from across Telangana, on Tuesday.

The students and leaders voiced their concerns over the lack of adequate facilities in schools and colleges, fee reimbursements and employment issues, which they claimed, have led to a state of betrayal and stagnation in the education sector.

The ABVP leaders demanded the release of pending fee reimbursements to the tune of Rs 5,300 crore and scholarship arrears, enhancement of post-matric scholarships, the enactment of a fee regulation act, and the prohibition of corporate educational institutions from operating solely as businesses.

Facilities in hostels

The student organisation also demanded for improved accommodation facilities in social welfare hostels and gurukuls, the reopening of 8,624 State government schools which have been shut down, the reversal of fee hike by 1400 per cent in educational institutions, safeguarding of public lands and the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Addressing the gathering, Yagyavalkya Shukla, national general secretary of ABVP, slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for neglecting the basic needs of the students and felt that the State government has been operating in a maze of flaws and mismanagement.

Real ‘pragathi’

He emphasised that the ABVP will certainly make the State government realise its mistakes, also reminding that the organisation has had a long history of standing for the rights of the students and waging mass movements to hold governments accountable, whenever they have abused power.

Ashish Chauhan, ABVP national organising secretary, stated that Pragathi Bhavan was all about “pragathi” (progress) of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family, and as a result, the State government has failed in recognising the needs of the people.

