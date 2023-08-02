Addressing nutritional issues can solve women’s health problems: Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan highlighted the significance of nutrition in women’s health, saying that addressing nutritional issues could resolve various health problems faced by women. She expressed these views during a roundtable conference on Tuesday held at the Raj Bhavan, where policy recommendations were being discussed and formulated for the Government of India.

The conference saw the participation of 25 prominent doctors from Telangana representing various medical disciplines. Setting the context, Karuna Gopal, president of Futuristic Cities, brought attention to the fact that India lacked women-related disease statistics in a global disease burden report back in 2013.

Since then, efforts have been made to better understand women’s diseases. Female deaths due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have almost doubled, she added. She expressed concern that, even after 75 years of Independence, the health needs of women remain unresolved.

BJP leaders submit memorandum to Governor

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by the party’s former V-P S Malla Reddy, submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking her intervention and direction to the State government to protect hundreds of acres of lands belonging to public sector undertakings (PSUs) HMT and IDPL, which the delegation claimed, were encroached by private individuals at the behest of BRS leaders, and real estate companies.

