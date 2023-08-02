Central team assesses extent of flood damage in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA: A central team comprising seven members from various departments under the Union government visited Hanamkonda and Warangal districts on Tuesday to assess the extent of damage caused by the recent floods.

The team, led by National Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Kunal Satyarthi, included officials from the Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Transport and Highways, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Agriculture, National Remote Sensing Centre and Power Department.

During their visit, Hanamkonda Collector Sikta Patnaik, Warangal Collector P Pravinya, and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha Shaik provided the central team with a detailed presentation on the flood damage.

Following the briefing, the central team conducted on-ground inspections of the affected areas, including Jawaharnagar, Naimnagar, Bhadradri Bund breached spot, Bhodivagu, NN Nagar (Ursu to Kadipikonda), SC Colony in Yellanda, Nallabelli, and Jaganthada in both Hanamkonda and Warangal districts.

As per the Warangal administration, the estimated cost for repairing the road damage of 152.58 km is Rs 8.8 crore, while the damage to electrical poles amounts to an estimated cost of Rs 2.10 crore, and the bridge damage is estimated at Rs 6 crore.

Additionally, there are damages including CC roads (Rs 47.52 crore), BT roads (Rs 48.02 crore), metal roads (Rs 18.47 crore), gravel roads (Rs 4.87 crore), drains (Rs 27.08 crore), culverts (Rs 48.89 crore), and water pipelines (Rs 19.35 crore).

