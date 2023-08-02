EC officials tap RWAs for voter enrolment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Tuesday stressed the importance of enrolling all eligible citizens in the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as voters. Speaking at a meeting focused on a special campaign in Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) and an orientation programme for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), supervisors, and nodal officers, Vikas Raj directed officials to take necessary measures to ensure maximum voter enrolment.

He instructed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), supervisors, and BLOs to collaborate with RWAs and disseminate information about the upcoming special campaign well in advance. He urged them to display banners and flexes containing relevant information about the campaign and stressed the need to adhere to standard procedures while enrolling new voters and making corrections to names, ages, and addresses in the electoral rolls.

Stressing the importance of voter participation, Vikas Raj urged officials to create a festive atmosphere during the campaign to encourage every eligible citizen to enrol as a voter. The CEO encouraged voters to download the app which allows them to track the status of their application and participate in voter education activities under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

