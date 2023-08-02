Home States Telangana

Explain government decisions to people: KTR

Rama Rao said that the State government took historic decisions in the best interest of employees, which no other government did in the country.

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called upon the party leaders and activists to widely spread and promote the progressive decisions taken by the State government among the people.The recent decisions of the government, including the regularisation of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs), recognising of TSRTC employees as State government employees, expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail and others will be highlighted by the BRS across the State.

During a teleconference with the party’s MPs, MLAs, general secretaries and BRS district presidents from Hyderabad, Rama Rao said that the State government took historic decisions in the best interest of employees, which no other government did in the country. He said that the onus of taking these decisions to the attention of people lies with the party leaders, he said.

Meet and Greet

He suggested that the party MLAs and Assembly segment in-charges organise ‘Meet and Greet’ programmes with the families of VRAs and  RTC employees. he also directed the party leaders to give wide publicity to the State government’s decision to expand the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

