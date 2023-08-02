Government must come up with more active measures: Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said that the State government should come up with more active measures to save the rain/flood-affected people, especially those living in the agency areas.

Speaking to reporters here, the Governor said that she would also tour in the flood-hit areas. “I am very much pained by the floods and rains. Several areas submerged. The people lost their livelihood and cattle. The government should come up with more active measures to save the people. The people’s representatives and officials have to take care of the remote areas, especially tribal areas,” the Governor said.

She said that Raj Bhavan received several mails and also messages on WhatsApp on problems being faced by people in the rain/flood-hit areas. The officials should concentrate on the affected areas, she said and added that Raj Bhavan was continuously monitoring the situation and providing help to the people through Red Cross Society.

People suffering, but KCR playing politics in Maharashtra: Congress

Earlier, the Governor received representations from leaders of the Opposition on problems being faced by people in rain/flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, lambasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for touring Maharashtra at a time when farmers are distraught by the recent devastating floods, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy asked the former whether it was a time to play politics for his personal gains at the cost of public exchequer.

He demanded the Chief Minister lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister with a demand to release flood relief funds on par with Gujarat State. He also said that the Chief Minister should have visited Moranapalli village which suffered fatalities and loss of property instead of touring Maharashtra. He was speaking after staging a protest at the Ambedkar statue in Telangana Bhavan in Delhi along with his party colleague and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said that the State government should come up with more active measures to save the rain/flood-affected people, especially those living in the agency areas. Speaking to reporters here, the Governor said that she would also tour in the flood-hit areas. “I am very much pained by the floods and rains. Several areas submerged. The people lost their livelihood and cattle. The government should come up with more active measures to save the people. The people’s representatives and officials have to take care of the remote areas, especially tribal areas,” the Governor said. She said that Raj Bhavan received several mails and also messages on WhatsApp on problems being faced by people in the rain/flood-hit areas. The officials should concentrate on the affected areas, she said and added that Raj Bhavan was continuously monitoring the situation and providing help to the people through Red Cross Society.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); People suffering, but KCR playing politics in Maharashtra: Congress Earlier, the Governor received representations from leaders of the Opposition on problems being faced by people in rain/flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, lambasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for touring Maharashtra at a time when farmers are distraught by the recent devastating floods, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy asked the former whether it was a time to play politics for his personal gains at the cost of public exchequer. He demanded the Chief Minister lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister with a demand to release flood relief funds on par with Gujarat State. He also said that the Chief Minister should have visited Moranapalli village which suffered fatalities and loss of property instead of touring Maharashtra. He was speaking after staging a protest at the Ambedkar statue in Telangana Bhavan in Delhi along with his party colleague and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.