Home States Telangana

Government must come up with more active measures: Governor

The officials should concentrate on the affected areas, she said and added that Raj Bhavan was continuously monitoring the situation and providing help to the people through Red Cross Society.

Published: 02nd August 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders make a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on flood situation in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said that the State government should come up with more active measures to save the rain/flood-affected people, especially those living in the agency areas.

Speaking to reporters here, the Governor said that she would also tour in the flood-hit areas. “I am very much pained by the floods and rains. Several areas submerged. The people lost their livelihood and cattle. The government should come up with more active measures to save the people. The people’s representatives and officials have to take care of the remote areas, especially tribal areas,” the Governor said.

She said that Raj Bhavan received several mails and also messages on WhatsApp on problems being faced by people in the rain/flood-hit areas. The officials should concentrate on the affected areas, she said and added that Raj Bhavan was continuously monitoring the situation and providing help to the people through Red Cross Society.

People suffering, but KCR playing politics in Maharashtra: Congress

Earlier, the Governor received representations from leaders of the Opposition on problems being faced by people in rain/flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, lambasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for touring Maharashtra at a time when farmers are distraught by the recent devastating floods, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy asked the former whether it was a time to play politics for his personal gains at the cost of public exchequer.

He demanded the Chief Minister lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister with a demand to release flood relief funds on par with Gujarat State. He also said that the Chief Minister should have visited Moranapalli village which suffered fatalities and loss of property instead of touring Maharashtra. He was speaking after staging a protest at the Ambedkar statue in Telangana Bhavan in Delhi along with his party colleague and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
red cross societyGodavari Floods
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp