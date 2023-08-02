Home States Telangana

Harish Rao directs SD Eye Hospital chief to increase OP hours

Harish assured that all necessary medicines, eye drops and ointments are readily available in government hospitals, including Primary Health Centres and Palle Dawakhanas.

Published: 02nd August 2023

BRS leader T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao, Minister of Medical - Health and Finance Department of Telangana. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the rising cases of conjunctivitis in the State, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday directed the superintendent of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to extend the hours of outpatient services to cater to the increasing number of patients.

During a review meeting, the minister addressed concerns about eye infections during the rainy season and highlighted the crucial role of ASHA and ANMs (Accredited Social Health Activists and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) in identifying infected individuals and ensuring they receive prompt treatment.

Harish assured that all necessary medicines, eye drops and ointments are readily available in government hospitals, including Primary Health Centres and Palle Dawakhanas. Special attention will be given to residential schools where a large number of students have been affected, he added.

To ensure cleanliness and infection control, the superintendents of all hospitals, including private hospitals overseen by district medical officers, have been directed to form hospital-wide infection control committees that will meet every Monday to address these concerns.

Family planning operations in government hospitals will continue as usual, and the use of government-supplied air filters will be maximized to enhance patient care and safety. The minister also emphasised the need to closely monitor women’s health clinics (Mahila clinics) conducted on Tuesdays and pledged efforts to raise awareness about these services among women to ensure easy access to medical assistance.

Promises fair recruitment

In response to the requests from ANMs, he ordered that the MPHA Female (ANM) examination be conducted in both Telugu and English. Additionally, free training and necessary study material will be provided to current workers, and due weightage will be given to long-term workers, he added.

Regarding the recent online exam for 5,204 staff nurses conducted by the Telangana State Medical Health Services Recruitment Board, Harish assured that it will be carefully reviewed to ensure a fair and efficient recruitment process.

