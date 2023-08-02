Home States Telangana

HC notices to Telangana government in vehicle fraud case

Justice Bhaskar was hearing a petition filed by K Pedda Reddy, a legislator from Tadipatri of Andhra Pradesh, seeking action against former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to various official respondents, including the State of Telangana represented by its Principal Secretaries of the Transport Department and Home Department, the Transport Commissioner, the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a petition related to an alleged fraud involving former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy.

Justice Bhaskar was hearing a petition filed by K Pedda Reddy, a legislator from Tadipatri of Andhra Pradesh, seeking action against Prabhakar. In his petition, Pedda Reddy questioned the inaction of the official respondents in taking appropriate action against Prabhakar and conducting an inquiry against him as per the guidelines set by the Supreme Court. He also sought CBI enquiry into the alleged fraud.

The petitioner contended that based on his complaint, cases were registered against Prabhakar in AP, and several vehicles belonging to the former MLA were seized. However, the authorities of Telangana have not taken any action against him, and his vehicles continue to operate freely on the roads.

Allegedly, Prabhakar Reddy purchased scrap BS III vehicles and subsequently registered them under the names of his firms. The petitioner accused Prabhakar of forging and fabricating records to show that these vehicles were BS-IV vehicles. These BS III scrap vehicles are now purportedly operating freely in Telangana as BS-IV Vehicles, with the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs). After hearing the petitioner’s contentions, the court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the matter for four weeks to allow sufficient time for the respondents to submit their replies

