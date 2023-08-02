HC seeks updated report on flood relief measures

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In response to the devastating floods that hit the State recently, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the government to furnish an updated report on the relief measures it initiated to address the ordeal faced by flood victims.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, pointed out that the initial report lacked critical information, such as the death of five persons in Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district and the potential danger posed to people living in low-lying areas near the overflowing Kadam project in Nirmal district.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, seeking directions to the Centre and State government to extend relief measures to the victims of both the 2020 and 2023 floods. The PIL also included an interim application, requesting the court to direct the extension of relief measures to the 2023 flood victims.

The court emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in addressing the flood-related issues and the overall management of the disaster. It directed the State to provide specific details on various aspects, including the number of deaths in the Jayshankar-Bhupalapally district due to the floods, efforts made to conduct search and rescue operations and to support families who lost their loved ones.

The State government was instructed to inform the court about the establishment of toll-free numbers and helpline centres to report missing family members. These centres were expected to maintain information on individuals found and living in shelter homes. The court also sought information on the steps taken to restore essential services like telephone networks, electricity, and internet connectivity in the flood-affected areas.

Psychological support

Recognising the trauma faced by flood victims, the court also sought details on the psychological support provided to those who experienced loss and distress during the calamity. As the floodwaters began to recede, the court expressed concerns about the potential spread of epidemics. To prevent this, the State was directed to take special measures under the Disaster Management Act, of 1897, to ensure the well-being of flood victims. The court emphasised that the State’s responsibility to provide relief measures should continue until the situation stabilises.

The court observed that timely action in response to such alerts could have prevented the fatalities caused by the flood fury. Special Government Pleader (SGP) Harender Prasad presented a report confirming that the authorities were working tirelessly to evacuate flood victims to safer locations, such as shelter homes. He informed the court that all necessary steps were being taken to provide essential supplies and support to those affected. The court adjourned the PIL to August 4 for further hearing.

