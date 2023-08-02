Justice league: HC dismisses Koppula’s plea in MLA disqualification case

By Express News Service

HC dismisses Koppula’s plea in MLA disqualification case

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court On Tuesday dismissed the interim petition filed by Minister Koppula Eshwar in an ongoing case that challenged his election victory in the 2018 Assembly polls. The dispute arose from the Dharmapuri constituency, where Koppula Eshwar had secured a narrow of majority. Koppula Eshwar’s opponent Adluri Laxman Kumar of Congress, following his defeat, had requested a recount of votes.

The election officials, after the recount, confirmed Koppula Eshwar’s victory. However, Laxman Kumar alleged irregularities and illegal practices in Koppula’s victory. In light of these allegations, he decided to approach the Telangana High Court seeking disqualification of Koppula’s election and that he be declared as the rightful MLA from the Dharmapuri constituency. In response to Laxman’s challenge, Koppula filed an interlocutory application (IA) in an attempt to refute the allegations and have the challenge dismissed. The High Court, however, dismissed his petition.

Submit SC/ST panel members appointment orders: HC

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Tuesday, directed the State government to furnish the orders appointing the chairperson and members to the Telangana State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by September 15, 2023.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Ganesh Rao of Secunderabad and J Shankar of Karimnagar, seeking direction to the State government to fill the vacant positions of chairperson and members in the TS Commission for SCs/STs. The court observed that the prolonged delay in filling these vacancies has been causing hardship to aggrieved individuals who are seeking redressal of their grievances.

HC grants interim relief to LPG Distributors Assn

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued a directive to the State of Telangana, represented by its Principal Secretary of the Civil Supplies Department, the Commissioner of Civil Supplies, and the Union of India, represented by its Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, prohibiting the enforcement of provisions of the Telangana Petroleum Products (Licensing and Regulation of Supplies) Order, 1980.

Justice Nanda was hearing a writ petition filed by the Telangana LPG Distributors Association, represented by its President, Kalluri Jagan Mohan Reddy. The petitioner challenged the validity of the Telangana Petroleum Products (Licensing and Regulation of Supplies) Order, 1980. The court adjourned the matter to August 21, 2023, for further hearing.

HC dismisses Koppula’s plea in MLA disqualification case Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court On Tuesday dismissed the interim petition filed by Minister Koppula Eshwar in an ongoing case that challenged his election victory in the 2018 Assembly polls. The dispute arose from the Dharmapuri constituency, where Koppula Eshwar had secured a narrow of majority. Koppula Eshwar’s opponent Adluri Laxman Kumar of Congress, following his defeat, had requested a recount of votes. The election officials, after the recount, confirmed Koppula Eshwar’s victory. However, Laxman Kumar alleged irregularities and illegal practices in Koppula’s victory. In light of these allegations, he decided to approach the Telangana High Court seeking disqualification of Koppula’s election and that he be declared as the rightful MLA from the Dharmapuri constituency. In response to Laxman’s challenge, Koppula filed an interlocutory application (IA) in an attempt to refute the allegations and have the challenge dismissed. The High Court, however, dismissed his petition.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Submit SC/ST panel members appointment orders: HC A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Tuesday, directed the State government to furnish the orders appointing the chairperson and members to the Telangana State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by September 15, 2023. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Ganesh Rao of Secunderabad and J Shankar of Karimnagar, seeking direction to the State government to fill the vacant positions of chairperson and members in the TS Commission for SCs/STs. The court observed that the prolonged delay in filling these vacancies has been causing hardship to aggrieved individuals who are seeking redressal of their grievances. HC grants interim relief to LPG Distributors Assn Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued a directive to the State of Telangana, represented by its Principal Secretary of the Civil Supplies Department, the Commissioner of Civil Supplies, and the Union of India, represented by its Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, prohibiting the enforcement of provisions of the Telangana Petroleum Products (Licensing and Regulation of Supplies) Order, 1980. Justice Nanda was hearing a writ petition filed by the Telangana LPG Distributors Association, represented by its President, Kalluri Jagan Mohan Reddy. The petitioner challenged the validity of the Telangana Petroleum Products (Licensing and Regulation of Supplies) Order, 1980. The court adjourned the matter to August 21, 2023, for further hearing.