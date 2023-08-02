Home States Telangana

KCR flags off 204 ambulances, 228 Amma Vodi vehicles

The State now has one ambulance for every 75,000 population, compared to one for every 1,00,000 population.

Published: 02nd August 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The ambulances lined up before they were flagged off on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday flagged off 204 ambulances and  228 Amma Vodi and 34 hearse vehicles, bringing the number of ambulances in the State to 455. Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the State now has one ambulance for every 75,000 population, compared to one for every 1,00,000 population.

Amma Vodi vehicles that provide services to pregnant women, cater to 4,000 people daily.

The average ambulance arrival time has been reduced from 30 minutes to just 15 minutes, the minister said.

“The government’s proactive approach includes implementing 100-bed hospitals in each constituency to enhance healthcare facilities for all residents. Efforts to make 50,000 beds available by establishing one medical college for each district, four TIMS, and Warangal Health City are on,” he said.

