Minister unveils logo on breastfeeding awareness

Telangana has 68 per cent breastfeeding rate, surpassing the national average of 63 per cent, according to recent statistics from the National Family Health Survey.

Published: 02nd August 2023

Health Minister T Harish Rao unveils logo celebrating 'World Breastfeeding Week'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday emphasised the crucial role of breast milk in safeguarding children against future diseases, often referring to it as “liquid gold” for newborns. To mark World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated from August 1 to 7 each year, the minister unveiled a logo to promote breastfeeding awareness.

Telangana has a 68 per cent breastfeeding rate, surpassing the national average of 63 per cent, according to recent statistics from the National Family Health Survey. During his remarks, Harish highlighted the many benefits of breastfeeding, not only for infants but also for mothers.

Mother’s milk plays a pivotal role in ensuring the health and immunity of newborns, laying a strong foundation for a healthier future, he said, adding that the practice of breastfeeding has proven to be mutually beneficial, as breastfeeding mothers are less susceptible to developing diseases such as breast cancer and ovarian cancer later in life.

