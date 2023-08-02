Home States Telangana

Rs 9,394 crore loan fraud: ED searches Transstroy offices

The searches went on till late into the night on Tuesday, and the team also seized the electronic and digital evidence after seizing account log books.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao

Former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, owner of Transstroy India Private Limited. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday conducted searches at the office of Transstroy India Private Limited, which is owned by former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in connection with Rs 9,394 crore loan fraud.

The agency officials carried out raids at the premises of Sambasiva Rao, who is the director of Transstroy Power Project, Techno Unit Infra Tech and Kakatiya Crystal Power Limited company which is located in Punjagutta. The agency made searches at his residence at Jubilee Hills, and offices of other firms in Manikonda and several other locations in Hyderabad.

Officials also carried out searches at Sambasiva Rao’s residence and offices in Guntur. The agency registered a case on the basis of a CBI FIR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) where the company obtained loans from various banks, including Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Indian Bank Corporation Bank and others.

The agency reportedly identified that Transstory diverted the funds to several shell companies allegedly floated by Sambasiva Rao under the name of his company employees. The agency also suspects that the Transstroy Power project also diverted the funds from Hyderabad to a Singapore company, which is also a shell company allegedly belonging to the Rayapati family.

The ED in the ongoing investigation found irregularities in audit reports where the company MD and other promoters committed offences under Money Laundering with fake documents, forgery, and falsification of documents with intent for criminal conspiracy. The ED is also investigating whether the company violated FEMA when it transferred the funds out of India.

The searches went on till late into the night on Tuesday, and the team also seized the electronic and digital evidence after seizing account log books. Trasstroy was initially the contractor for the Polavaram irrigation project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fraudEnforcement DirectorateTransstroy India Private Limited
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp