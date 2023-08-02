Home States Telangana

Stealing tomatoes now a profitable business in Sangareddy district

The rising vegetable prices have motivated some thieves to conduct nighttime thefts, causing anxiety among traders.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The soaring price of tomatoes in the market has become a matter of concern as it continues to rise day by day. At present, a kilogramme of tomatoes is priced at around Rs 250, prompting some miscreants to engage in tomato theft as a profitable venture. Unidentified persons are targeting small shops and wholesale stores, causing problems for small traders.

Recently, a wholesale trader in Zaheerabad market fell victim to theft, where six boxes of tomatoes were stolen from his shop. Similarly, in Sadashivapet town, thieves looted six boxes of tomatoes and two boxes of beans from a shop. The total value of the stolen tomatoes and vegetables amounted to approximately Rs 30,000. Due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the market, the identity of the thieves remains unknown, even though the shopowner lodged a complaint with the police.

In light of the increasing incidents of vegetable thefts in the market, traders and farmers are growing increasingly worried. The rising vegetable prices have motivated some thieves to conduct nighttime thefts, causing anxiety among traders. The police are now investigating whether these thefts are carried out by opportunistic individuals or if there may be insiders associated with wholesalers involved in these illegal activities, a police official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vegetablestheft tomato
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp