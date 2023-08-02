We are neither with NDA nor INDIA, declares KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the BRS is neither with NDA nor with Congress-led INDIA.Addressing the media in Maharashtra, Rao ruled out the possibility of sailing with NDA or INDIA in future. He, however, said: “We (BRS) are not alone. We are with our friends”. But, he did not name his “friends”.

“The Congress was in power for 50 years. There was no change in the country. There is a need to bring a change in the country,” he said.

Rao said the BRS sounded the poll bugle in Maharashtra and party committees would be formed across the State. Already 50 per cent work has been completed and in the next 15 to 20 days, party committees would be formed in all villages of Maharashtra. He said BRS had a 14.50 lakh workforce in Maharashtra. He lamented that Dalits were not given due recognition in Maharashtra politics.

‘Anna Bhau Sathe deserves Bharat Ratna’

Rao demanded that the Union government confer Bharat Ratna on poet and social reformer Anna Bhau Sathe. Rao paid rich tributes to Anna Bhau Sathe at his birthplace Wategaon in Sangli district in Maharashtra. He stressed the need to translate the works of Anna Bhau Sathe into all other languages.

Later addressing the gathering, the BRS chief said that the successive governments did not give due recognition to the social reformer. The Centre should confer Bharat Ratna on Anna Bhau Sathe, he said.

“Sathe was India’s Maxim Gorky. Russians recognised his services and felicitated him. A statue of Sathe was installed in a library in Russia. All I want to say to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Cabinet colleagues is that respecting Sathe is respecting ourselves,” he said.

“As a Communist and an Ambedkarist, Sathe continuously worked for the establishment of an egalitarian society throughout his life. Sathe’s shayari (poetry) received special recognition of ‘Lok Shayari’ among others. Sathe was always with the people till the end of his life and fought for the goals he believed in,” he added. Earlier in the day, he had a darshan at Shri Mahalaxmi Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur. He returned to Hyderabad later in the evening.

Support to Matangi people

KCR said that the BRS would help the Matangi people of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Shetkari Sanghatan president Raghunath Dada joined the BRS. The BRS president also visited the Samadhi of Sahu Maharaj.

