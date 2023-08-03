Home States Telangana

Eight-year-old dies in mishap on pothole-riddled road 

Dikshita’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination and handed over to her grieving parents for last rites.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dikshita. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl lost her life after her father lost control of the bike they were travelling on while trying to avoid a pothole and was knocked down by a school van near Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday. 

According to the police, Dikshita was a second-grade student at Delhi Public School at Bowrampet. The road at the spot where the tragedy occurred was riddled with potholes, a result of the recent heavy rains. Police said that Kishore would drop his daughter at school every day on his two-wheeler.

On Wednesday, they were on their way to Dikshita’s school when Kishore swerved while trying to avoid one of the potholes, and was struck from behind by a van belonging to Bashyam School. While Dikshita died on the spot, Kishore suffered injuries to his hand.

Inspector N Suman Kumar said that a case has been registered and the van driver, identified as Rahim, was arrested and charged with causing death by negligence and speeding. 

Dikshita’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination and handed over to her grieving parents for last rites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidentpotholes
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp