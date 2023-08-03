Eight-year-old dies in mishap on pothole-riddled road 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl lost her life after her father lost control of the bike they were travelling on while trying to avoid a pothole and was knocked down by a school van near Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday.

According to the police, Dikshita was a second-grade student at Delhi Public School at Bowrampet. The road at the spot where the tragedy occurred was riddled with potholes, a result of the recent heavy rains. Police said that Kishore would drop his daughter at school every day on his two-wheeler.

On Wednesday, they were on their way to Dikshita’s school when Kishore swerved while trying to avoid one of the potholes, and was struck from behind by a van belonging to Bashyam School. While Dikshita died on the spot, Kishore suffered injuries to his hand.

Inspector N Suman Kumar said that a case has been registered and the van driver, identified as Rahim, was arrested and charged with causing death by negligence and speeding.

Dikshita’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination and handed over to her grieving parents for last rites.

