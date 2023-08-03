Home States Telangana

Explain steps taken to curb monkey menace

The bench directed both the Forest department and the Khammam District Collector to execute the recommendations put forth by the amicus curiae.

Published: 03rd August 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Wednesday directed an inquiry into the steps taken by the State government to address the issue of crop damage caused by monkeys in Tirumalayapalem village in Khammam district.

The bench was dealing with a PIL brought by M Srinivasa Rao, a farmer who sought compensation for the loss of his crops and the implementation of effective measures to control the monkey menace. During the proceedings, the court noted that while certain measures may have been claimed on paper, the practical situation on the ground appears to be different.

The bench directed both the Forest Department and the Khammam District Collector to execute the recommendations put forth by the amicus curiae. The court adjourned the case for three weeks.

