Home States Telangana

Fireworks expected as Assembly monsoon session begins

Congress will try to corner the State government for delaying the crop loan waiver for four years, due to which bankers collected huge interest on the loans and farmers suffered financial loss. 

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

A senior officer briefs the constables on the eve of the monsoon session of the State Legislature on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The monsoon session of the State Legislature, which will commence on Thursday, is likely to witness heated debates as both the ruling and the Opposition parties have geared up to raise several contentious issues. The first day of the session will see the House pass a condolence motion to pay tributes to former MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G Sayanna, who passed away early this year. 

The State Legislative Council will take up a short discussion on the “consequences of excessive rainfall in the State and measures being taken by the government”.

As this is the last session of the Assembly before the next polls, the ruling BRS will try to debate the welfare and developmental activities. The third phase of the crop loan waiver will commence on Thursday. So, the treasury benches will try to explain crop loan waiver, newly launched schemes like rupees one lakh financial assistance to BCs and minorities, Gruha Laxmi scheme and others.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to highlight the relief measures taken up by the government in rain/flood-hit areas. He will also explain the government’s ambitious plans to expand the Hyderabad Metro Rail to 400 km. The merger of TSRTC employees into government services too may figure in the speeches of the BRS members.

Congress may corner govt over crop loan waiver  

On the other hand, Congress will try to corner the State government for delaying the crop loan waiver for four years. The Congress leaders are of the view that due to the delay in crop loan waiver, the bankers collected huge interest on the loans and farmers suffered financial loss. 

Congress may insist that the government should also pay the interest, apart from the principal amount. “It is because of the Congress, the BRS government finally decided to waive crop loans,” TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday. 

Congress Legislature Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramark, who took out a padayatra in several districts recently, may try to talk about people’s problems. The BJP too listed out various problems to highlight them in the Assembly. The Opposition will raise issues like irregularities in the Dharani portal, non-allotment of 2BHK houses and other issues. 

On the other hand, the ruling party, while adopting the three Bills which were sent back by the Governor, in the current session will try to expose the role of Governors in the country, the vindictive attitude of the Centre, Centre-State relations, the non-release of funds by the Centre for flood-hit areas in the State in previous years and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon session assembly
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp