Fireworks expected as Assembly monsoon session begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The monsoon session of the State Legislature, which will commence on Thursday, is likely to witness heated debates as both the ruling and the Opposition parties have geared up to raise several contentious issues. The first day of the session will see the House pass a condolence motion to pay tributes to former MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G Sayanna, who passed away early this year.

The State Legislative Council will take up a short discussion on the “consequences of excessive rainfall in the State and measures being taken by the government”.

As this is the last session of the Assembly before the next polls, the ruling BRS will try to debate the welfare and developmental activities. The third phase of the crop loan waiver will commence on Thursday. So, the treasury benches will try to explain crop loan waiver, newly launched schemes like rupees one lakh financial assistance to BCs and minorities, Gruha Laxmi scheme and others.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to highlight the relief measures taken up by the government in rain/flood-hit areas. He will also explain the government’s ambitious plans to expand the Hyderabad Metro Rail to 400 km. The merger of TSRTC employees into government services too may figure in the speeches of the BRS members.

Congress may corner govt over crop loan waiver

On the other hand, Congress will try to corner the State government for delaying the crop loan waiver for four years. The Congress leaders are of the view that due to the delay in crop loan waiver, the bankers collected huge interest on the loans and farmers suffered financial loss.

Congress may insist that the government should also pay the interest, apart from the principal amount. “It is because of the Congress, the BRS government finally decided to waive crop loans,” TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.

Congress Legislature Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramark, who took out a padayatra in several districts recently, may try to talk about people’s problems. The BJP too listed out various problems to highlight them in the Assembly. The Opposition will raise issues like irregularities in the Dharani portal, non-allotment of 2BHK houses and other issues.

On the other hand, the ruling party, while adopting the three Bills which were sent back by the Governor, in the current session will try to expose the role of Governors in the country, the vindictive attitude of the Centre, Centre-State relations, the non-release of funds by the Centre for flood-hit areas in the State in previous years and others.

