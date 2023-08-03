Home States Telangana

Governor nudges government on flooding 

The Governor directed the local officials to identify the issues leading to flooding every monsoon and come up with a plan to address the problem. 

Published: 03rd August 2023

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Inspected the Flood affected areas in Warangal on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA/ WARANGAL: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday urged the State government to find long-term solutions to flooding. 

Speaking to reporters after visiting the flood-affected areas of Jawaharnagar, Naimnagar, Pothananagar, Hunter Road and NTR Nagar in the district and interacting with the locals, she urged the authorities to take measures to ensure a permanent solution for those residing in the low-lying areas. 

The Governor directed the local officials to identify the issues leading to flooding every monsoon and come up with a plan to address the problem. 

Tamilisai appreciated the efforts of non-governmental organisations in rescuing those affected by the floods. “I saw that a bridge in Jawaharnagar was totally washed away. There has been heavy damage in the area,” she told reporters.

Central teams and authorities concerned are visiting the flood-affected areas and doing everything to help those in need, the Governor said. Later, she visited the Sri Bhadrakali temple and offered prayers.

