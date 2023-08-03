Home States Telangana

Harish orders detailed inquiry into Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri hospital case

In a shocking incident, rats were found to have bitten the body of a 35-year-old lorry driver at the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district referral hospital on Tuesday.

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Health Minister T Harish Rao ordered a detailed inquiry into the case of rats bitting into the body of a 35-year-old lorry driver, Perikala Ravikumar, in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District Central Hospital on Wednesday. 

The incident took place when Ravi Kumar’s body was taken for postmortem by the district police, but instead of being placed in the freezer or the mortuary room, the body was left outside, leading to rats gnawing at it. 

Medical and Health Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued memos to the Hospital Superintendent Chinna Naik and two other hospital staff members. 

It is also reported that not enough investigation was done against the duty doctor, mortuary in-charge and the sanitation staff.

