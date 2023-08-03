Home States Telangana

HC quashes TSHRC stay in land dispute case

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Mokkapati Srihari and three others who moved court after the TSHRC.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Wednesday quashed status quo orders issued by the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on the grounds that the panel lacks the authority to issue such directions in a civil dispute. 

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Mokkapati Srihari and three others who moved court after the TSHRC, in its order dated November 22, 2022, directed status quo with respect to a specific piece of land located at Plot No. 23, Villa No. 23, Survey Nos. 10/AA and 107/EE in Kokapet village.

The bench said that the jurisdiction of the TSHRC does not extend to adjudication of disputes pertaining to property title, possession, or eviction, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. 

