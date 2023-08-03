HC seeks government response on low-income temples

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ch Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the State government on a writ petition against the omission of temples with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh from the provisions of the Telangana Charitable Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.

The petitioners, Nagilla Srinivas and two others asserted that the omission is unjust, illegal and violates the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution and also contradicts the judgments issued by the Supreme Court.

Taking up the writ petition, Justice Sumalatha issued notices to the State of Telangana, represented by its Principal Secretary, and the Commissioner of the Endowments Department. The petitioners sought a declaration from the court to the respondents to exercise their authority under Section 154 of the Act and the directions provided by the Supreme Court in the Devi Kodandaram Sarma case.

Additionally, they requested a directive to prevent the respondents from demanding statutory contributions under the Act from temples falling within the specified income bracket. The petitioners also sought maintenance of the current state of affairs concerning the movable and immovable properties of these temples until the resolution of the ongoing writ petition.

HYDERABAD: Justice Ch Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the State government on a writ petition against the omission of temples with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh from the provisions of the Telangana Charitable Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987. The petitioners, Nagilla Srinivas and two others asserted that the omission is unjust, illegal and violates the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution and also contradicts the judgments issued by the Supreme Court. Taking up the writ petition, Justice Sumalatha issued notices to the State of Telangana, represented by its Principal Secretary, and the Commissioner of the Endowments Department. The petitioners sought a declaration from the court to the respondents to exercise their authority under Section 154 of the Act and the directions provided by the Supreme Court in the Devi Kodandaram Sarma case. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Additionally, they requested a directive to prevent the respondents from demanding statutory contributions under the Act from temples falling within the specified income bracket. The petitioners also sought maintenance of the current state of affairs concerning the movable and immovable properties of these temples until the resolution of the ongoing writ petition.