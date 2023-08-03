Home States Telangana

Jayasudha joins BJP, vows to work for the poor

It is not clear if Jayasudha has been given the assurance that she would be the BJP nominee in the coming election for the Secunderabad Assembly constituency, which she represented from 2009 to 2014.

Published: 03rd August 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jayasudha Kapoor. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor-turned-politician and former MLA Jayasudha Kapoor on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh and State president G Kishan Reddy in Delhi on Wednesday. 

Interestingly, Jayasudha vowed to represent the Christian community after joining the saffron brigade. Prior to joining the party, Jayasudha called on BJP’s top leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Chugh heaped praise on the actor, lauding her over 50-year film career. He said that Jayasudha has been attracted to the development of the poor and underprivileged under PM Modi in the last 10 years. Jayasudha seconded his statement. 

Acknowledging her contribution to the film and political career, Kishan expressed admiration for Jayasudha’s commitment to assisting the needy during her tenure as the Secunderabad MLA from 2009 to 2014. He expressed confidence that the BJP will benefit from her membership, warmly welcoming her into the party.

“Jayasudha has worked with sincerity and commitment for the upliftment of the poor. BJP will benefit from her joining the party. I welcome her into the party,” Kishan said. 

