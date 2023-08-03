Home States Telangana

KTR: Opposition shows no respect for  KCR, needs to be taught a lesson 

Rama Rao said that the State government would start distributing double-bedroom houses to the beneficiaries in Hyderabad city limits from August 15 and complete the process by October.

Published: 03rd August 2023

Minister KT Rama Rao distributes land regularisation certificates to beneficiaries in Hastinapuram on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming the Opposition for criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao without showing any respect for his age and stature, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged the people of Telangana to teach a befitting lesson to such parties by defeating them in the next Assembly elections.

“KCR winning the elections for the third time and retaining power is a certainty. He is set to score a hat-trick as chief minister, a first in south India,” he said. The Minister also said that the BRS indulges in politics for only six months and after that, it focuses on the development and welfare of the people for the remaining four and a half years of its term.

He said that the State government would start distributing double-bedroom houses to the beneficiaries in Hyderabad city limits from August 15 and complete the process by October. This will benefit about 4,000 families in each Assembly constituency in Hyderabad, he added.

Rama Rao lashed out at the Opposition for picking holes in the 2BHK housing scheme and pointed out that these parties were creating an unnecessary ruckus over the distribution of the double-bedroom houses. 

After the BRS came to power in Telangana, it took up the responsibility of constructing houses for the poor and extending financial assistance for the marriages of poor girls under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme, he said.

Metro rail expansion

During the day, Rama Rao distributed land regularisation certificates to some of the beneficiaries under GO 118, at Hastinapuram. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that no one should have any doubts about the State government’s intention over the proposed 415-km Metro rail expansion project in Hyderabad and its peripheral areas. 

The project would be taken up as soon as the BRS retains power after the next elections. It will be executed with the commitment and enthusiasm with which the State government implemented prestigious schemes like the Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha projects.

