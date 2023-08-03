Home States Telangana

Officials to distribute laptops to 1000 Gurukul students in Siddipet

In the recent past, the pass percentage in Gurukulam institutions has increased significantly, which has resulted in competition for seats in Gurukulam schools and colleges.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

ITcompanies-laptops

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Officials are taking steps to start the distribution of laptops to 1,000 first- and second-year Intermediate students from Gurukulam institutions in the coming days. This is in response to the assurance by Finance Minister T Harish Rao to provide laptops to college students on multiple occasions. 

Officials said the laptops along with quality education and nutritious food will ensure the success of students in competitive examinations. District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil stated that the minister will soon distribute the laptops containing special software and coaching material to the students. The market value of each laptop being distributed is around Rs 80,000, he said, adding that the minister is conducting many programmes to strengthen the education and medical sectors, especially in the Siddipet Assembly constituency.  

Official sources said the arrangements for the distribution of laptops to 396 first-year Inter students in Mahatma Gandhi Jyotiba Pule in Siddipet district and BC Welfare Girls Residential College in Jagadevpur, Chintamadaka (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hometown), Sheripally Bandharam and Husnabad have been completed. In addition to these, arrangements have been made for the distribution of laptops to 288 students studying first- and second-year Intermediate at Mahatma Gandhi Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Boys College in Gollapally, Narayanaraopet and Daultabad, officials added. 

Laptops will be distributed to 160 second-year Intermediate students of Gurukula Residential College for Girls, Telangana Social Welfare Girls in Siddipet rural mandal, and 160 students studying in first- and second-year Intermediate at Gurukula Junior Girls Residential College, Mittapally. 

Harish had said that arrangements will be made to distribute laptops to 1,000 students in all Gurukulam Residential Colleges in the district in the first phase.

Earlier, the minister announced that financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be given to all the government school students who get 10 GPA in the annual examinations. 

In the recent past, the pass percentage in Gurukulam institutions has increased significantly, which has resulted in competition for seats in Gurukulam schools and colleges. Officials said that the minister made the announcement to distribute laptops as he felt that it would encourage the students and propel them to great heights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
laptops Gurukulam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp