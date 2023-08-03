Officials to distribute laptops to 1000 Gurukul students in Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Officials are taking steps to start the distribution of laptops to 1,000 first- and second-year Intermediate students from Gurukulam institutions in the coming days. This is in response to the assurance by Finance Minister T Harish Rao to provide laptops to college students on multiple occasions.

Officials said the laptops along with quality education and nutritious food will ensure the success of students in competitive examinations. District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil stated that the minister will soon distribute the laptops containing special software and coaching material to the students. The market value of each laptop being distributed is around Rs 80,000, he said, adding that the minister is conducting many programmes to strengthen the education and medical sectors, especially in the Siddipet Assembly constituency.

Official sources said the arrangements for the distribution of laptops to 396 first-year Inter students in Mahatma Gandhi Jyotiba Pule in Siddipet district and BC Welfare Girls Residential College in Jagadevpur, Chintamadaka (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hometown), Sheripally Bandharam and Husnabad have been completed. In addition to these, arrangements have been made for the distribution of laptops to 288 students studying first- and second-year Intermediate at Mahatma Gandhi Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Boys College in Gollapally, Narayanaraopet and Daultabad, officials added.

Laptops will be distributed to 160 second-year Intermediate students of Gurukula Residential College for Girls, Telangana Social Welfare Girls in Siddipet rural mandal, and 160 students studying in first- and second-year Intermediate at Gurukula Junior Girls Residential College, Mittapally.

Harish had said that arrangements will be made to distribute laptops to 1,000 students in all Gurukulam Residential Colleges in the district in the first phase.

Earlier, the minister announced that financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be given to all the government school students who get 10 GPA in the annual examinations.

In the recent past, the pass percentage in Gurukulam institutions has increased significantly, which has resulted in competition for seats in Gurukulam schools and colleges. Officials said that the minister made the announcement to distribute laptops as he felt that it would encourage the students and propel them to great heights.

