Over 140 fall victim to Rs 1.2 crore investment fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police officials successfully apprehended five offenders involved in an investment fraud worth Rs 1.2 crore. The culprits targeted and deceived around 140 unsuspecting individuals by promising share market trading tips.

The accused have been identified as T Sai Saran Kumar Reddy, K Mahesh, Reddivari Haribabu Yadav, Korru Ajith, and Madiga Diwakar. They established the consultancy, named Integer Consultancy Pvt Ltd, in Pileru town of Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh without obtaining any SEBI registration or permissions from appropriate authorities.

The fraudsters operated from an unregistered office setup and trained 38 female tele-callers to persuade potential trading aspirants into investing.

The motive behind their offence was to make easy money, and they conspired to approach interested trading aspirants, enticing them with personalized analysis and suggestions for profitable trading. One of the 140 victims, a Hyderabad resident, filed a complaint with the police after suffering a loss of Rs 2.6 lakh.

HYDERABAD: Police officials successfully apprehended five offenders involved in an investment fraud worth Rs 1.2 crore. The culprits targeted and deceived around 140 unsuspecting individuals by promising share market trading tips. The accused have been identified as T Sai Saran Kumar Reddy, K Mahesh, Reddivari Haribabu Yadav, Korru Ajith, and Madiga Diwakar. They established the consultancy, named Integer Consultancy Pvt Ltd, in Pileru town of Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh without obtaining any SEBI registration or permissions from appropriate authorities. The fraudsters operated from an unregistered office setup and trained 38 female tele-callers to persuade potential trading aspirants into investing. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The motive behind their offence was to make easy money, and they conspired to approach interested trading aspirants, enticing them with personalized analysis and suggestions for profitable trading. One of the 140 victims, a Hyderabad resident, filed a complaint with the police after suffering a loss of Rs 2.6 lakh.