Petition against Rythu Bandhu given to plot owners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the officials concerned in a writ petition against the disbursal of Rythu Bandhu benefits to owners of open plots.

Issuing notices to respondents concerned, namely the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), Collectors of Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts, as well as the tahsildars of Munipally mandal in Sangareddy District and Marapally mandal in Vikarabad district, the judge also directed the Assistant Government Pleader for Revenue to get necessary instructions from the State government.

The judge was hearing a petition brought forth by the Apex Resorts Plot Owners Association, seeking specific directions on disbursing or transferring benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The court adjourned the matter to August 14, 2023.

