School bus overturns, 30 make lucky escape

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A group of 30 children had a miraculous escape after their school bus overturned while travelling from Thorrur to Bodlada village in Danthalapally mandal on Wednesday morning. Upon learning about the incident, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the school children, and alerted the Danthalapally police station about the incident. As news of the accident spread, the parents also rushed to the scene.

Danthalapally Sub-Inspector (SI) Ch Ramesh explained that the accident happened when the bus driver attempted to overtake a two-wheeler vehicle and lost control of the steering wheel.

As a result, the bus overturned on a single-lane bypass road on the outskirts of the village. The bus driver had picked up children from Danthalapally and was en route to Bodlada to pick up more children when the incident occurred, the SI said, adding that the bus belonged to a school located in Thorrur.

Only 6 get minor injuries

The children escaped without any serious injuries, with only six of them suffering minor injuries. The injured were taken to Thorrur Area Hospital for first aid and were later handed over to their parents.

Ramesh said that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the school bus driver, N Purushottam, who fled the scene after the accident.

A case has been registered against him under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code (causing hurt by an act endangering the life of others) has been registered against the driver. Teams have been deputed to trace him, the SI said.

