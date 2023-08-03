Home States Telangana

Third phase of crop loan waiver from today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that the State government was sincerely implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and free power to farmers.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The third phase of crop loan waiver will start from Thursday and continue up to the second week of September, during which the State government will waive loans worth Rs 19,000 crore. 

The State government announced the waiver in 2018 on loans of up to Rs 1 lakh per farmer. There have been two phases of loan waiver so far. 

Stating that the welfare of farmers and the development of the agriculture sector is the main objective of the State government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that he has decided to resume the farmer loan waiver programme from Thursday. Despite many challenges, the government remains committed to the welfare of farmers, KCR said.

He said that the crop loan waiver implementation was delayed due to the economic slowdown caused by the Centre’s demonetisation decision, the impact of Covid on the State’s economy and the vindictive attitude adopted by the Centre by not releasing the FRBM loans to Telangana, which contributed to the State fiscal deficit.

With the State’s economic conditions now healthy, KCR decided to restart the crop loan waiver. He said that the State government was sincerely implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and free power to farmers. On the lines of Rythu Bandhu, the crop loan waiver benefits too would be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crop loanRythu BandhuRythu Bima
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp