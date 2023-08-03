V Hanumantha Rao lodges complaint against Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citing a news report published in TNIE, veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against pro-Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide alias Manohar for stating that Hindus must stop going to Saibaba temple as he is not a Hindu god. Hanumantha Rao, along with some Saibaba devotees, arrived at the Amberpet police station and lodged a complaint.

In his complaint, Hanuman Rao said that Sambhaji Bhide uttered objectionable comments against Shirdi Saibaba, hurting the sentiments of the devotees of Saibaba.

The Congress leader said that Sambhaji also made insulting remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and other leaders. He urged the police to take stern action against him. He also urged the police officials to send special teams to Maharashtra to arrest Sambhaji Bhide.

