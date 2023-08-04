Chikoti to join BJP? 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen, who is currently under investigation in connection with a money laundering case, meet BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay in Delhi on Thursday, sparking speculation that he is likely to join the saffron party.

Praveen reportedly held a discussion with Sanjay as well as BJP vice-president DK Aruna in Delhi. This comes at a time when he got into trouble for taking gunmen along with him to attend the Lal Darwaza Bonalu in the Old City recently. In the past, Praveen expressed his desire to contest in the upcoming elections.

Bandi meets Modi

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay, along with his wife and two sons, met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday. This is his first meeting with the PM after was elevated as the party’s general secretary. Modi congratulated him for becoming a ‘desh ka neta’ after being relieved from the party’s State president’s post.

