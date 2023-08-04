Home States Telangana

Congress MLAs ask ministers to repair damaged roads

They requested Dayakar Rao to rebuild the roads which were damaged in the recent rains and floods.

Published: 04th August 2023 08:23 AM

Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was asked to rebuild the roads which were damaged in the recent rains and floods. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Congress MLAs, led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Thursday met several Ministers on the Assembly premises, urging them to initiate measures to resolve pressing issues like tourism, repairing damaged roads and restoration of power supply in flood-affected areas.

Legislators Sridhar Babu, Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy met Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. 

They requested Dayakar Rao to rebuild the roads which were damaged in the recent rains and floods. They also requested him to expedite road works as in the flood-affected areas in Manthani and Mulugu, which are close to the Godavari basin. 

During their interaction with Jagidish Reddy, the Cong MLAs demanded that the damaged transformers and electrical poles be replaced immediately with an aim to resume power supply in the flood-affected areas within 10 days.

Interestingly, BRS MLA and Government Whip Balka Suman, along with Nagarjunasagar MLA Nomula Bhagath, visited Bhatti Vikramarka’s chamber to discuss some issues with him. However, they couldn’t meet him as the Congress leader was attending the BAC meeting.  

Jagga Reddy meets KTR

Meanwhile, Jagga Reddy alias Jagga Reddy met KT Rama Rao in his chamber. Though the meeting created quite an interest among the political circles, Jagga Reddy was believed to have met Rama Rao only to make a representation on behalf of constables, with serious health issues, who were transferred to other places. He reportedly requested the Minister to transfer them back to their original places. Rama Rao too promised to take up the matter with Home Minister Md Mahamood Ali.

