Telangana High Court reserves orders on cancellation of Gr-1 exams

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved her orders on a series of writ petitions submitted by aspirants seeking the annulment of the Group-1 examination organised by the Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) on June 11, 2023. The core argument put forth by the petitioners centred around the assertion that the examination had been conducted without the collection of biometric data of the candidates. Additionally, they raised concerns about issuing Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets that lacked any reference to the candidates' hall ticket numbers. The petitioners urged the court to declare this mode of examination as illegal and in violation of the Constitution and to direct the TSPSC to hold a fresh examination. Advocate General BS Prasad, representing the TSPSC, countered by informing the court that the commission had taken extensive precautions to ensure the smooth conduct of the Group-1 examinations. He asserted that the absence of biometric data acquisition should not be the sole basis for cancellation as candidates were allowed into the examination hall only after thoroughly verifying their identity cards in conjunction with their hall tickets.