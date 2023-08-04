EWS police job aspirants seek fairness in quota

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government, represented by the Principal Secretary of the Home department, and the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, represented by its chairman, seeking their response to a writ petition challenging the retroactive amendments made through GOs 57 and 58, effective from April 8, 2023. In their writ petition, Ambati Praveen Kumar and 12 other people who aspire to become sub-inspectors of police and police constables, said that the amendments were introduced after the preliminary examination had already taken place. They argued that the changes disregard a Supreme Court ruling and infringe upon the 103rd Constitutional Amendment and Articles 14, 15(6), 16(6), 19, and 21 of the Constitution.