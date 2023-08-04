Home States Telangana

Finally, Jupally joins Congress in Kharge’s presence

Telangana Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) likely meet on Saturday in the presence of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. 

Jupally Krishna Rao and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with MLC K Damodar Reddy’s son K Rajesh Reddy, former Kodangal MLA R Gurunath Reddy, retired IPS officer KR Nagaraju, Kodangal municipal chairman Jagadishwar Reddy and a few MPPs, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy were present on the occasion.

Congress PAC to meet tomorrow

Telangana Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) likely meet on Saturday in the presence of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. 

Venugopal, who reportedly meets the party’s Lok Sabha segments in-charges, is likely to review the Congress’ situation in these constituencies.  The party started groundwork and prepared the cadre across the nation to face the Lok Sabha elections. Venugopal is likely to inquire about the widening gap between the prominent party leaders in the State and also discuss internal issues. 

He had reportedly instructed the top leaders to start election preparatory meetings in their respective Assembly segments.

Young Congress activists held

Meanwhile, scores of Youth Congress activists were taken into custody when they tried to stage a protest at the Assembly while it was in session on Thursday afternoon. The activists, led by B Shivasena Reddy, demanded the government to implement its promise of giving unemployment honorarium to job aspirants.

